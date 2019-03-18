ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor Looked Bold And Beautiful In Her Powdered-silver Gown

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor had the mercury soaring with her dazzling avatar at the Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards. She wore one of the most stylish ensembles, which came from Maë Collection Paris. It was a pretty risqué number but Janhvi carried this bold number quite confidently. She looked awesome and her makeup and styling was also impeccably done.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    So, Janhvi wore a silver-powdered gown, which was about sharp details. The attire was Swarovski embellished and was detailed with a long cape and a deep front slit. It was a stunning gown, which Janhvi teamed with beige-hued pencil heels. Her gown was dramatic and the diva looked fabulous in it. Janhvi notched up her look by accessorising her ensemble with sleek danglers and chic rings.

    Janhvi Kapoor Gowns

    The smoky kohl accompanied by purple eyeshadow and a natural pink lip shade enhanced her gorgeous avatar. The accentuated cheekbones upped her look and the backcombed tresses elevated her style quotient. Janhvi looked impressive as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
