We Liked Janhvi Kapoor's Green Dress But Not Quite Her Styling And Makeup

    Janhvi Kapoor's Green Dress

    
    
    

    Janhvi Kapoor recently graced a Tommy Hilfiger event in Indore and the actress wore a party-worthy dress from the brand. She was at the store to unveil the Spring Summer 19 collection but did she look awesome in her attire? Let's find out.

    

    So, Janhvi wore a metallic deep green dress, which was sleeveless and accentuated by overlapping bodice. Her figure-flattering structural dress seemed like a smart and sophisticated party wear sans any frills and embellishments. This was the kind of a dress, which we wished we had in our wardrobes. Janhvi accessorised her look with a chic neckpiece and earrings but there was something that disappointed us a bit about her look.

    

    First, those pointed lemon yellow pumps didn't go well with her dress. Had she opted for classic black heels, it would have done wonders. Second, we didn't like her makeup so much. Those signature dewy tones mixed with a touch of nude didn't seem to complement her attire. However, the side-swept hairstyle was fine and completed her look. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor tommy hilfiger
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
