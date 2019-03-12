Of Chic Silver Dress And Sports Shoes, Janhvi Kapoor Has A Party Wear Goal For Us

ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor oozed confidence and took a break from traditional outfits with this glamorous party number. The actress looked every inch radiant and wooed us with an Alexander Terekhov dress. It was a glittering delight and Janhvi totally gave us a weekend party outfit goal. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Janhvi wore an off-shouldered silver dress with full raglan sleeves. It was a figure-hugging short dress, which was accentuated by metallic touch and textured accents. This dress was definitely not quite anybody's cup of tea but Janhvi pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. She looked awesome and added to the comfort quotient by pairing her dress with sports shoes. Oh yes, dresses aren't only supposed to be teamed with sandals.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    Her makeup was highlighted by a dramatic smoky kohl and a pink lip shade, which totally notched up her look. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her party avatar. Janhvi gave us a speechless moment. Her attire was definitely about comfy-meets-sexy. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
