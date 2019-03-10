ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Of Rose Pink And Chikankari, Janhvi Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Her Lehenga

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous and went for a dramatic colour for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She looked gorgeous in her Manish Malhotra lehenga and definitely stole the limelight. With this ensemble, the actress stepped up her traditional fashion quotient and gave us a wedding outfit goal for the upcoming wedding season.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    The 'Dhadak' actress wore a rose pink lehenga for the grand occasion, which consisted of a half-sleeved cropped blouse and a voluminous skirt. It was a chikankari outfit, which was meticulously detailed with embellished motifs. The lehenga was also accentuated by intricate mirror work and she also draped a matching pink dupatta, which was adorned with beautiful floral work on the border.

    Janhvi Kapoor Manish Malhotra

    The actress carried a pink potli bag with her and accessorised her look with a chic ring. Janhvi also spruced up her look with delicate earrings from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by dewy cheekbones and a soft pink lip shade. The eye makeup was light but accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue