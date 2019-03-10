Of Rose Pink And Chikankari, Janhvi Kapoor Looks Resplendent In Her Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor looked fabulous and went for a dramatic colour for the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She looked gorgeous in her Manish Malhotra lehenga and definitely stole the limelight. With this ensemble, the actress stepped up her traditional fashion quotient and gave us a wedding outfit goal for the upcoming wedding season.

The 'Dhadak' actress wore a rose pink lehenga for the grand occasion, which consisted of a half-sleeved cropped blouse and a voluminous skirt. It was a chikankari outfit, which was meticulously detailed with embellished motifs. The lehenga was also accentuated by intricate mirror work and she also draped a matching pink dupatta, which was adorned with beautiful floral work on the border.

The actress carried a pink potli bag with her and accessorised her look with a chic ring. Janhvi also spruced up her look with delicate earrings from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by dewy cheekbones and a soft pink lip shade. The eye makeup was light but accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.