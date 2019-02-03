ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Janhvi Kapoor & Anil Kapoor Twinned In Black As They Walked Down The Ramp For Raghavendra Rathore

By
Janhvi Kapoor Anil Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor stylishly twinned in black on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. Anil walked down the ramp with his niece for Raghavendra Rathore, who presented his collection, 'An Ode to the Bandhgala. The collection witnessed a poetic narrative of elegance and contemporary sensibilities.

Janhvi Kapoor Lakme Fashion Week

This was Janhvi's second time as a showstopper and it was a special moment as she shared the ramp with a close family member. The actress surprised us in a bold avatar and totally radiated confidence and class in her exquisite ensemble marked by sharp accents and asymmetrical edges. She wore a beautifully embellished bralet, which was cloaked by a structured textured jacket with a front slit and her ensemble also featured a layered skirt that had ruffled details. Her attire was a refreshing take on androgyny as well.

Janhvi Kapoor News

The actress accessorised her look with intricately done jhumkis, which went well with her ensemble. The makeup was a cross between dewy and nude tones. She wore smoky kohl, glossy pink lip shade, and enhanced her look with highlighted cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her gorgeous avatar. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, wore an all-black kurta and wrinkled straight-fit pyjamas. He notched up his look with a bandhgala jacket that was also dipped in a black hue and adorned with intricate accents in silver. He rounded out his look with black-hued formal shoes.

Anil Kapoor Lakme Fashion Week

However, not just Janhvi and Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh also left us surprised as he shared the ramp at the end of the show. He wore a blue and red printed bandhgala jacket by the designer and colour-blocked it with brown pants and white sports shoes. And his dance number with Anil Kapoor was simply amazing. So, how did you find their outfits? Feel free to share views in the comment section.

Janhvi Kapoor News
Ranveer Singh Lakme Fashion Week
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 5:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue