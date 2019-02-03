Janhvi Kapoor & Anil Kapoor Twinned In Black As They Walked Down The Ramp For Raghavendra Rathore

Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor stylishly twinned in black on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. Anil walked down the ramp with his niece for Raghavendra Rathore, who presented his collection, 'An Ode to the Bandhgala. The collection witnessed a poetic narrative of elegance and contemporary sensibilities.

This was Janhvi's second time as a showstopper and it was a special moment as she shared the ramp with a close family member. The actress surprised us in a bold avatar and totally radiated confidence and class in her exquisite ensemble marked by sharp accents and asymmetrical edges. She wore a beautifully embellished bralet, which was cloaked by a structured textured jacket with a front slit and her ensemble also featured a layered skirt that had ruffled details. Her attire was a refreshing take on androgyny as well.

The actress accessorised her look with intricately done jhumkis, which went well with her ensemble. The makeup was a cross between dewy and nude tones. She wore smoky kohl, glossy pink lip shade, and enhanced her look with highlighted cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her gorgeous avatar. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, wore an all-black kurta and wrinkled straight-fit pyjamas. He notched up his look with a bandhgala jacket that was also dipped in a black hue and adorned with intricate accents in silver. He rounded out his look with black-hued formal shoes.

However, not just Janhvi and Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh also left us surprised as he shared the ramp at the end of the show. He wore a blue and red printed bandhgala jacket by the designer and colour-blocked it with brown pants and white sports shoes. And his dance number with Anil Kapoor was simply amazing. So, how did you find their outfits? Feel free to share views in the comment section.