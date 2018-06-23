Dia Mirza And Anil Kapoor Amazeballed Us At A Fashion Show At IIFA 2018

IIFA 2018 in Thailand also witnessed a fashion show by ace designers Shantanu & Nikhil. The fashion show featured the showstoppers- Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza gracing the ramp looking drop-dead.

We thought both the actors beautifully represented the grandeur of India with a great subtlety and minimal wears. Yes, the ramp show was a success and a true fashionable portrayal of modern India, which believes that less is more. We were stunned to see the collection that was accentuated by muted tones and sartorial cuts.

PC: IIFA Awards

For the show, Anil Kapoor sported all-black attire that made him look fresh and forever young. His outstanding outfit consisted of designer's signature asymmetrical kurta which was round-necked and teamed with complementing pants. We also loved the jacket that was draped over his iconic ensemble. Anil left us much impressed and gave many men the latest wedding wear goals.

Dia, on the other hand, ditched the usual delicate avatar for a strong formidable look that had us crushing over her once again. Her dress mirrored the style of colonial times only with a modern touch. The collared bodice was quite bouncy and voluminous but the skirt was flared and accentuated by ruffled pleats. We thought the statement belt and tribal neckpiece perfectly suited her gown. Her middle-parted hair accentuated her bold look.

Well, Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza clearly wooed us and we hope to see many more impressive style statements by them.

