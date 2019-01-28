ENGLISH

Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Traditional Avatar Will Most Definitely Leave You Awestruck

By
Janhvi Kapoor Umang Police Show

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in style for the Umang Police Show. The 'Dhadak' actress made a strong case for ivory and gold, which we believe is the ruling trend in the wedding-wear market. It was a dazzling outfit, which Janhvi pulled off with a lot of grace. However, she left us a bit disappointed too. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

So, Janhvi wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali, which was half-sleeved and elaborated by intricate embellishments. Her ensemble was towards the structured and glamorous side. The sharp pleats and other nuanced details added to her outfit. Janhvi teamed her anarkali with a net dupatta that was beautifully bordered. Janhvi accessorised her look with complementing ethnic earrings, which totally went well with her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor Style

Her makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a glossy pink lip shade. The cheekbones were accentuated by pink highlighter and well-defined kohl. Now, her makeup was something that we didn't like. We wished her makeup was nude-toned, instead. The wavy side-swept tresses rounded out her look. So, how did you find Janhvi Kapoor's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

