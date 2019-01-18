ENGLISH

Want To Go Beyond Saris And Gowns? Take Fashion Lessons From Janhvi Kapoor

An amalgamation of modern and experimental, this is what Janhvi Kapoor's latest ensemble was about. Designed by Anamika Khanna, Janhvi's attire was a break from the stereotypical saris and gowns at the award function. With this attire, the 'Dhadak' star pushed her boundaries and beckoned us to think beyond the comfort zone.

She wore this absolutely quirky separates for the Lion Gold Awards 2019. Characterised by vibrant artwork by Q-TA, this ensemble of hers was a magnificent display of abstract prints. It consisted of an intricately-illustrated blouse, which she teamed with brightly-done black tights and a long cape-skirt, which complemented the blouse. Her wrap skirt was detailed with sheer accents and featured contrasting pink border- all of which added a dramatic element. This outfit of Janhvi's came from designer's latest Summer/Resort 2018 collection.

The budding fashion diva paired her ensemble with black-hued pencil heels, which went well with her outfit. She wore a meticulously crafted choker and earrings studded with precious stones to notch up her look. The jewellery gave her look a minimal touch and came from Amrapali. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and light mascara accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The impeccable side-parted ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar.

So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood janhvi kapoor
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
