Janhvi Kapoor's Sheer Blue Dress Is Perfect For A Hot Sunny Afternoon

By
Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

About last night, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outdoors. She looked radiant in her outfit, which gave us major holiday vibes. It was a beautiful dress and Janhvi looked absolutely cute in it. It seemed like perfect wear for a hot sunny day.

Janhvi Kapoor Style

So, Janhvi wore this long dress, which featured sheer sleeves and voluminous silhouette. Her dress was marked by sheer accents and dipped in a deep blue shade. This dress of hers was pretty flowy and not quite everybody's cup of tea. It featured intricate patterns in white, which spruced up her attire of the night.

Janhvi Kapoor Dresses

Janhvi teamed her ensemble with a pair of embellished flats, which complemented her outfit. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and she left her wavy middle-parted tresses loose. The 'Dhadak' actress wrapped up her look with stunning ethnic jewellery. So, how did you find Janhvi Kapoor's look and attire of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
