Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Airport Outfit Is A Patiala Suit And She Has Got All Our Attention

By
Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

Fashionably, Janhvi Kapoor started this year on an ethnic note. She was spotted in a traditional outfit at the airport with her father and sister. Janhvi looked gorgeous and inspired us to wear salwar kameez more often.

So, the 'Dhadak' actress gave us an amazing lesson on colour-blocking. She wore a vibrant salwar suit that was dipped in a bright yellow and pink hue. Her yellow kurta was short and half-sleeved. It was plain yellow-hued but featured a shiny metallic border and subtle floral accents. The pink piping on the neckline area also enhanced her attire. Janhvi teamed her kurta with a bright pink Patiala salwar.

Janhvi Kapoor Airport Look

Janhvi draped a yellow-hued dupatta that was notched up by white stripes. With this humble dupatta, the actress completed her attire. Janhvi also sported vibrantly floral and metallic sequinned juttis by Fizzy Goblet, which accentuated her traditional avatar. She accessorised her look with delicate bangles and complementing earrings. The makeup was light and refreshing and the wavy side-swept tresses rounded out her look.

So, how did you find her airport outfit of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

