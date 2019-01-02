Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Airport Outfit Is A Patiala Suit And She Has Got All Our Attention

Fashionably, Janhvi Kapoor started this year on an ethnic note. She was spotted in a traditional outfit at the airport with her father and sister. Janhvi looked gorgeous and inspired us to wear salwar kameez more often.
So, the 'Dhadak' actress gave us an amazing lesson on colour-blocking. She wore a vibrant salwar suit that was dipped in a bright yellow and pink hue. Her yellow kurta was short and half-sleeved. It was plain yellow-hued but featured a shiny metallic border and subtle floral accents. The pink piping on the neckline area also enhanced her attire. Janhvi teamed her kurta with a bright pink Patiala salwar.
Janhvi draped a yellow-hued dupatta that was notched up by white stripes. With this humble dupatta, the actress completed her attire. Janhvi also sported vibrantly floral and metallic sequinned juttis by Fizzy Goblet, which accentuated her traditional avatar. She accessorised her look with delicate bangles and complementing earrings. The makeup was light and refreshing and the wavy side-swept tresses rounded out her look.
So, how did you find her airport outfit of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cabinet Approves Merger Of Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test: Preview, Timings, Playing XI & More
- New Car Launches In India In January 2019 — Here Is The List Of Upcoming Cars This Month!
- Amazon Vivo Carnival Offers: Get Price Cut And Discounts On Vivo V9 Pro, V11 Pro, NEX, Y81i And More
- Govinda: Kader Khan Was A Father Figure To Me
- 4 Fixed Deposit Ideas With The Best Interest Rates
- Here's Why You Will Love Your Stay At Honnemardu
- List Of Amavasya Dates 2019