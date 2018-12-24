ENGLISH

Janhvi Kapoor Bosses Up Her Fashion Game With This Pantsuit

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

Though she is just a movie old, Janhvi Kapoor's style sensibilities are as evolved as her seniors'. The actress was snapped at an event recently and she surprised us with an impeccable look. Janhvi totally gave us boss lady vibes and wowed us yet again.

Janhvi Kapoor Style

The 'Dhadak' actress wore a structured suit by Stella McCartney, which was dipped in a blue shade. Her pantsuit was tailored to perfection and absolutely goal-giving. Her attire was a strict departure from the usual separates and ruffles and we loved this refreshing outfit of hers. Janhvi's ensemble consisted of a blazer that featured three-quarter sleeves and she paired it with matching straight-fit pants.

Janhvi Kapoor News

She teamed and colour-blocked her pantsuit with white spiky pumps and accessorised her look with a chic ring, which went well with her outfit. Janhvi's makeup was dewy with a red lip shade and a touch of kohl and mascara. Her wavy hairdo completed her bossy look. We absolutely loved Janhvi's brand new avatar. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood janhvi kapoor
    Monday, December 24, 2018, 15:17 [IST]
