Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga Or Janhvi Kapoor's Gown: Whose Ivory Attire Was More Stylish?

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards and the budding actresses were a vision in white. While Janhvi went for a western number, Sara opted for traditional attire. Let's decode their outstanding looks of the night.

Coming to Janhvi first, the 'Dhadak' actress wore an ivory gown by Faraz Manan. The actress looked ethereal in her halter-necked gown, which was beautifully embellished and accentuated by intricate details. This attire of hers was beautifully embroidered and featured side slits. The neckline area was elaborately done with pearls and frills. Janhvi looked like a modern princess and her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy hairdo rounded out her stunning look.

Sara wore a lehenga by none other than Manish Malhotra. She looked pretty in her attire, which consisted of a three-quarter sleeved blouse and a flared skirt. Her ivory ensemble was meticulously done with pastel floral accents. It was also lightly embellished and Sara draped a dupatta that featured an intricate border and subtle embroidery. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and a wavy ponytail completed her mesmerising avatar.

