Janhvi Kapoor's Dramatic Gown For Isha Ambani's Engagement Is Her Boldest Attire So Far

Jhanvi Kapoor का Isha Ambani की Engagement पार्टी में ब्लैक ब्यूटी अंदाज़ | Boldsky

Posed dramatically against the dreamy landscape of Lake Como, Janhvi Kapoor sizzled in a black number that contrasted the blues and greens of the idyllic backdrop. The actress was among the elite guests invited to celebrate Isha Ambani's and Anand Piramal's official engagement. The usually cutely dressed Janhvi, took a bold turn as she donned a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo gown for the occasion.

Yes, she was a vision come true in her outfit, which was marked by nuanced details. It was not an easy dress to pull off, considering the deep neck and sheer touches, but Janhvi carried it with so much ease and grace. Her gown was characterized by asymmetrical hemline and a structured bodice. The ensemble was adorned with floral appliques and also accentuated her slender frame.

However, it was the wispy train that gave her outfit a somewhat romantic turn. The translucent fabric added a touch of idealism to her theatrical outfit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she wore minimal jewellery. Janhvi sported a statement diamond ring and complementing danglers to notch up her look.

Her makeup was not light and that was a risky turn too, but Janhvi didn't disappoint. She went for a dewy makeup and highlighted her avatar with a bold red lip shade. Her wavy side-swept tresses cascaded on one side of her shoulder and that added to her look. Her pencil heels completed her avatar.

So, we thought that this was one of the most evolved looks of Janhvi Kapoor. Don't you think so too?