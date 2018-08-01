Wow! Janhvi Kapoor Is Setting A New Trend With This Feathered Gown

Janhvi Kapoor surprised us all as she graced the Vogue Beauty Awards in this bold number. Post-Dhadak, the actress has been in the news and this is one of her best looks that we have seen so far. She might be shy in nature as she has often revealed but Janhvi is not the one to feel intimidated by experimental dresses. In fact, she has become a style icon for millennials.

The diva wore an off-shoulder gown by Ralph & Russo for the event. It was an embellished structural outfit and she looked like an ice-princess in it. What we really loved about her attire was the feather accents that adorned her sheer floor-length cape. It actually accentuated her gown to a whole new level. Even the nature-inspired embroidered motifs helped make Janhvi's attire #ootd.

Janhvi teamed her dreamy attire with a glowy makeup that was on her heavier side. Her pink lipshade added to her makeup and she wore complementing statement studs to notch up her avatar. Janhvi pulled back her wavy tresses and rounded off her look with a charming smile.

She received the Fresh Face of the Year award. Janhvi Kapoor wowed us all. We believe that she would be one of the most exciting style icons in coming years.