Janhvi Kapoor's Top Ten Looks From The Promotion Events Of Dhadak Proves That She's A Stylista

Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie, 'Dhadak' might not have done so well, but Sridevi's elder daughter has certainly surprised us with her fashion statements during 'Dhadak' promotion events. She is just 21-years old and is already quite a style icon. For the promotion of her first film, Janhvi was mostly seen wearing traditional attires, but sometimes she also stunned us in western looks.

Janhvi, proved to us that she can rock any outfit gracefully. Her outfits have clearly impressed us. So, we have compiled a lookbook of her top ten smashing hot attires from the promotional tour.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's Green Anarkali

Janhvi Kapoor stunned us all as she arrived looking simply gorgeous at the trailer launch of 'Dhadak'. Her Manish Malhotra outfit was dipped in light green shade and featured bright pink and very subtle lemon yellow borders. She looked ethereal in this light flowy wear and her jhumkis were spot-on.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's Chic Floral Separates

Janhvi Kapoor again went ethnic for the popular, 'Zingaat' song launch. She wore a structural pink-coloured blouse adorned with floral prints and teamed it with complementing flared skirt, which was highlighted by myriad flowers. She kept wavy tresses middle-parted and loose.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's Modern Separates

Janhvi also gave her traditional attire a modern look by sporting sexy separates. She was all smiles at one of her promotional tours as she rocked the plain white-cropped blouse and teamed it with a metallic handwoven skirt. She amped up this look of hers with tribal earrings and a tight ponytail.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's Vibrant Dress

Janhvi Kapoor also sported western attires at the promotional tour. Her clear favourite designer was Prabal Gurung and she looked pretty AF in his dress. So, she wore a plain white dress accentuated by enormous pink-hued flowers. Janhvi also teamed her attire with pristine white Christian Louboutin pumps.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's Head-Turning Attire

Janhvi was very smart with her outfit choices and she certainly gave us a brand new fusion-wear goal, when she wore a purple-hued traditional kurta-styled attire and made it look like a midi-dress. She also teamed her geometric dress with a floral embroidered floor-length cape and oxidised jewellery.

6. Janhvi Kapoor's Dhoti-Inspired Bottoms

Janhvi wore a fusion-wear and gave an outfit inspiration to young girls. She looked awesome as she paired her red floral kurti with ivory-hued dhoti-styled bottoms. Her bottoms also had a stroke of floral design. She completed her look with tribal earrings and bangles.

7. Janhvi Kapoor's Ivory Separates

Janhvi again wore separates but this time she gave her attire a sexier turn as she promoted her movie at Madhuri Dixit's reality show. She wore an ivory cropped blouse, which featured floral applique work and teamed it with a long white metallic skirt.

8. Janhvi Kapoor's Purple-Hued Outfit

Janhvi's purple dress by Prabal Gurung was certainly a traffic-stopper. Her overlapping gown had ruffled accents and featured a pretty deep side slit. She looked elegant in her sleeveless dress and enhanced it with embellished pumps by Christian Louboutin.

9. Janhvi Kapoor's Punjabi Look

Janhvi Kapoor nailed the Punjabi look during a promotion in Chandigarh. She wore a noodle-strapped short kurti, which featured intricate mirror-work and teamed it with lilac-coloured Patiala salwar. Janhvi's two-parted braid completed her desi look.

10. Janhvi Kapoor's Glam Avatar

Janhvi showed us her glam avatar at the special screening of her debut movie. She wore a Michelle Mason outfit and looked hot as hell. So, she teamed her one-shouldered sweater-styled baggy top with a ravishing grey-hued metallic skirt. Her skirt had a very deep slit, which helped accentuate her shapely legs.

So, which attire of hers wowed you the most? Let us know your views in the comments section.