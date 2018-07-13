Subscribe to Boldsky
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor Showed Us Her Sexier Side In This Dress

By
Janhvi Kapoor dress

Finally, Janhvi Kapoor ditched the desi and fusion avatar and stepped out in something sexy and very contemporary. Yes, we are already in love with her dress sense and now she has made us love her more. Janhvi, wore a dress that was slay-worthy and very stylish.

So, she wore a Prabal Gurung attire again and it seems like he is one of Janhvi's favourite designers. Her dress was dipped in soft purple hue and looked understated yet elegant. The sleeveless dress made everyone's jaw drop, as she radiantly walked with her 'Dhadak' co-star, Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter

The budding actress was dressed to the nines and the outfit so beautifully accentuated her lithe frame. It was an overlapping dress with ruffled accents on one side and that is what made her attire look so much more fabulous. She looked attractive of course and a tad bit hot too. The slit on her dress was meticulously done and was not very deep, but still quite prominent.

Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed her dress with embellished purple pumps by Christian Louboutin, who was one of Sridevi's favourite designers. Janhvi's hoop earrings, dewy makeup, and a tight ponytail went perfectly well with the dress.

She looked like a dream come true in that attire and well, we are much impressed yet again.

Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor Western Looks
    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018
