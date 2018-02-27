Sridevi Once Said, “ Jhanvi-Khushi Guide Me With Style”; Best Looks Of The Mom-Daughters Trio

At The Mohit Marwah Wedding

This was one of the last looks of the gorgeous lady, wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She looked elegant as ever, posing with her younger daughter Khushi who also looked very beautiful in Manish Malhotra's pink lehenga.

At Another Family Wedding

This family picture is from another family wedding where Sridevi with her family attended with style and glamour. The mother-daughter trio looked amazing in their Manish Malhotra outfits. Three of them carried three different styles and all looked equally gorgeous.

At The IFFI 2017

Sridevi attended the International Film Festival Of India 2017 in Goa with Jhanvi and Boney Kapoor. While Jhanvi rocked her multiple-hued lehenga, nothing could match the grandeur of Sridevi's beige look in the Manish Malhotra sari.

Their Airport Looks Were Equally Elusive

The three of them, Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi were often spotted at the airport together each time we saw them, they had something newer to show. In this picture, three of them carried stunning airport looks, mainly including whites and denim while Sridevi rocked her blue jumpsuit.

One Glance From Mom's Promotions

Sridevi's last released movie was Mom in 2017 and for the movie's promotions, Sridevi often took her daughters to the events. One of the events included this one where the entire family looked quite stylish. From Sridevi's classy olive green beige dress to Jhanvi's pop-coloured outfit, all the style books were right in place.

The Tour Style Books Were Also Special

Sridevi went on a tour to Switzerland with her family and we have seen many pictures of the mom and the daughter from their vacation diaries. This look was soo cool where we saw both the daughters twinning in black fur outfits while the mother looked vibrant in pink. There lied the coordination of style between the mother and the daughters.

Another Set Of Looks From The Trip

From the trip, Sridevi had posted another picture of Jhanvi and her, looking stunningly gorgeous while Jhanvi pulled off a crop white top and a pair of baggy embroidered jeans. Both of them looked amazing.

The Monochrome Game

The amazingly beautiful mother and the stunning daughters had played their monochrome style game at one of the Stefano Ricci's events. While Sridevi and Jhanvi twinned in black, the younger daughter rocked her white bodycon dress.

The Spring Affair At The Lakme Fashion Week

Recently at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018, Sridevi with Jhanvi attended the showcase of Anita Dongre's Spring/ Summer Collection. Both of them wore her ensembles, Jhanvi in a floral jumpsuit and Sridevi rocking her pastel green outfit.

A Major Throwback To Twinning In Strapless

This look of Sridevi and Jhanvi was captured long back where we saw the budding fashionista in the elder daughter. Jhanvi wore a strapless pastel green tulle dress while Sridevi looked stunning as ever in her sequin strapless gown.

More To Their Shoulder Mania

Style never depends on what you wear, it always depends on how you carry and Sridevi with her daughters always knew to carry their outfits in the best way possible. In this look, Sridevi had rocked her one-shoulder gown while Jhanvi slayed in her blue strapless gown.

They Were The Sequin Masters

Sridevi was always an ardent follower of her children's ways of styling and for this look too, she was twinning with Jhanvi on wearing sequins. While Jhanvi rocked her Bardot sleeved sequin white gown, Sridevi carried her white sari with sequin blouse very elegantly.