Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Sridevi Once Said, “ Jhanvi-Khushi Guide Me With Style”; Best Looks Of The Mom-Daughters Trio

Posted By:
Sridevi का Filmfare Magazine के साथ खूबसूरत Cover Photo Journey देखें यहां | Boldsky

Long back, Sridevi spoke about her style inspirations in an interview. She was asked if Jhanvi and Khushi take their style tips from Sridevi but she turned the tables by admitting the fact that she is the one who takes fashion tips from her daughters.

Quoting a statement in the interview, Sridevi said, " Well, I take inspiration from them. They guide me with style and I enjoy that as they know what is in fashion. Sometimes you are in your own world. As a mother, I have other things to take. But, I enjoy asking them and we share. Sometimes, they ask me whether it looks good or not, what to change."

sridevi's style inspirations were jhanvi and khushi

Sridevi has certainly aced in styling since she entered the glam world of Bollywood but while the millennials are ruling over fashion now, she preferred depending on the sassy and stylish daughters who are also known as India's very own Jenner sisters.

To pay tribute to the legendary veteran actress Sridevi, we have compiled some of her stunning looks with Jhanvi and Khushi.

Array

At The Mohit Marwah Wedding

This was one of the last looks of the gorgeous lady, wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She looked elegant as ever, posing with her younger daughter Khushi who also looked very beautiful in Manish Malhotra's pink lehenga.

Array

At Another Family Wedding

This family picture is from another family wedding where Sridevi with her family attended with style and glamour. The mother-daughter trio looked amazing in their Manish Malhotra outfits. Three of them carried three different styles and all looked equally gorgeous.

Array

At The IFFI 2017

Sridevi attended the International Film Festival Of India 2017 in Goa with Jhanvi and Boney Kapoor. While Jhanvi rocked her multiple-hued lehenga, nothing could match the grandeur of Sridevi's beige look in the Manish Malhotra sari.

Array

Their Airport Looks Were Equally Elusive

The three of them, Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi were often spotted at the airport together each time we saw them, they had something newer to show. In this picture, three of them carried stunning airport looks, mainly including whites and denim while Sridevi rocked her blue jumpsuit.

Array

One Glance From Mom's Promotions

Sridevi's last released movie was Mom in 2017 and for the movie's promotions, Sridevi often took her daughters to the events. One of the events included this one where the entire family looked quite stylish. From Sridevi's classy olive green beige dress to Jhanvi's pop-coloured outfit, all the style books were right in place.

Array

The Tour Style Books Were Also Special

Sridevi went on a tour to Switzerland with her family and we have seen many pictures of the mom and the daughter from their vacation diaries. This look was soo cool where we saw both the daughters twinning in black fur outfits while the mother looked vibrant in pink. There lied the coordination of style between the mother and the daughters.

Array

Another Set Of Looks From The Trip

From the trip, Sridevi had posted another picture of Jhanvi and her, looking stunningly gorgeous while Jhanvi pulled off a crop white top and a pair of baggy embroidered jeans. Both of them looked amazing.

Array

The Monochrome Game

The amazingly beautiful mother and the stunning daughters had played their monochrome style game at one of the Stefano Ricci's events. While Sridevi and Jhanvi twinned in black, the younger daughter rocked her white bodycon dress.

Array

The Spring Affair At The Lakme Fashion Week

Recently at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018, Sridevi with Jhanvi attended the showcase of Anita Dongre's Spring/ Summer Collection. Both of them wore her ensembles, Jhanvi in a floral jumpsuit and Sridevi rocking her pastel green outfit.

Array

A Major Throwback To Twinning In Strapless

This look of Sridevi and Jhanvi was captured long back where we saw the budding fashionista in the elder daughter. Jhanvi wore a strapless pastel green tulle dress while Sridevi looked stunning as ever in her sequin strapless gown.

Array

More To Their Shoulder Mania

Style never depends on what you wear, it always depends on how you carry and Sridevi with her daughters always knew to carry their outfits in the best way possible. In this look, Sridevi had rocked her one-shoulder gown while Jhanvi slayed in her blue strapless gown.

Array

They Were The Sequin Masters

Sridevi was always an ardent follower of her children's ways of styling and for this look too, she was twinning with Jhanvi on wearing sequins. While Jhanvi rocked her Bardot sleeved sequin white gown, Sridevi carried her white sari with sequin blouse very elegantly.

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 17:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 27, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky