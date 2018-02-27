Sridevi Once Said, “ Jhanvi-Khushi Guide Me With Style”; Best Looks Of The Mom-Daughters Trio

Long back, Sridevi spoke about her style inspirations in an interview. She was asked if Jhanvi and Khushi take their style tips from Sridevi but she turned the tables by admitting the fact that she is the one who takes fashion tips from her daughters.
Quoting a statement in the interview, Sridevi said, " Well, I take inspiration from them. They guide me with style and I enjoy that as they know what is in fashion. Sometimes you are in your own world. As a mother, I have other things to take. But, I enjoy asking them and we share. Sometimes, they ask me whether it looks good or not, what to change."
Sridevi has certainly aced in styling since she entered the glam world of Bollywood but while the millennials are ruling over fashion now, she preferred depending on the sassy and stylish daughters who are also known as India's very own Jenner sisters.
To pay tribute to the legendary veteran actress Sridevi, we have compiled some of her stunning looks with Jhanvi and Khushi.
At The Mohit Marwah Wedding
This was one of the last looks of the gorgeous lady, wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She looked elegant as ever, posing with her younger daughter Khushi who also looked very beautiful in Manish Malhotra's pink lehenga.
At Another Family Wedding
This family picture is from another family wedding where Sridevi with her family attended with style and glamour. The mother-daughter trio looked amazing in their Manish Malhotra outfits. Three of them carried three different styles and all looked equally gorgeous.
At The IFFI 2017
Sridevi attended the International Film Festival Of India 2017 in Goa with Jhanvi and Boney Kapoor. While Jhanvi rocked her multiple-hued lehenga, nothing could match the grandeur of Sridevi's beige look in the Manish Malhotra sari.
Their Airport Looks Were Equally Elusive
The three of them, Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi were often spotted at the airport together each time we saw them, they had something newer to show. In this picture, three of them carried stunning airport looks, mainly including whites and denim while Sridevi rocked her blue jumpsuit.
One Glance From Mom's Promotions
Sridevi's last released movie was Mom in 2017 and for the movie's promotions, Sridevi often took her daughters to the events. One of the events included this one where the entire family looked quite stylish. From Sridevi's classy olive green beige dress to Jhanvi's pop-coloured outfit, all the style books were right in place.
The Tour Style Books Were Also Special
Sridevi went on a tour to Switzerland with her family and we have seen many pictures of the mom and the daughter from their vacation diaries. This look was soo cool where we saw both the daughters twinning in black fur outfits while the mother looked vibrant in pink. There lied the coordination of style between the mother and the daughters.
Another Set Of Looks From The Trip
From the trip, Sridevi had posted another picture of Jhanvi and her, looking stunningly gorgeous while Jhanvi pulled off a crop white top and a pair of baggy embroidered jeans. Both of them looked amazing.
The Monochrome Game
The amazingly beautiful mother and the stunning daughters had played their monochrome style game at one of the Stefano Ricci's events. While Sridevi and Jhanvi twinned in black, the younger daughter rocked her white bodycon dress.
The Spring Affair At The Lakme Fashion Week
Recently at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018, Sridevi with Jhanvi attended the showcase of Anita Dongre's Spring/ Summer Collection. Both of them wore her ensembles, Jhanvi in a floral jumpsuit and Sridevi rocking her pastel green outfit.
A Major Throwback To Twinning In Strapless
This look of Sridevi and Jhanvi was captured long back where we saw the budding fashionista in the elder daughter. Jhanvi wore a strapless pastel green tulle dress while Sridevi looked stunning as ever in her sequin strapless gown.
More To Their Shoulder Mania
Style never depends on what you wear, it always depends on how you carry and Sridevi with her daughters always knew to carry their outfits in the best way possible. In this look, Sridevi had rocked her one-shoulder gown while Jhanvi slayed in her blue strapless gown.
They Were The Sequin Masters
Sridevi was always an ardent follower of her children's ways of styling and for this look too, she was twinning with Jhanvi on wearing sequins. While Jhanvi rocked her Bardot sleeved sequin white gown, Sridevi carried her white sari with sequin blouse very elegantly.
