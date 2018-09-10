Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Dress At WIFT Event Is About Mixing Sharp Silhouette With Whimsy Flares

Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor was also honoured at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award. The actress, who made her debut with 'Dhadak', won the Emerald Award. For the occasion, Janhvi surprised us in a Reem Acra dress and looked resplendent.

It was a subtly printed dress and Janhvi channelled the spirit of modern women with this dress. Her dress was contemporary and was enhanced by modern designing sensibilities. It was an off-shoulder attire, which featured a tube-top like bodice. The dress was structural but there was also a whimsy side to it.

The outfit hugged her slender frame beautifully and was accentuated by a ruffled accent too at the back, which made her look dreamier. The jacquard prints on her dress spruced up her attire to a whole new level. With this dress, Janhvi certainly gave us party-wear goals of the day. She teamed her dress with silver-hued pencil heels that went well with her dress.

Janhvi's makeup was dewy and marked by a deep red lip shade and subtle kohl. Her side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look.

So, Janhvi Kapoor has given us a sizzling number. She looked spectacular. Don't you all think so too?