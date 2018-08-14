Subscribe to Boldsky
Janhvi & Khushi's Ethnic Style Garnered Eyeballs At Sridevi's Birth Anniversary Event

By
Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor flew to Delhi to attend a special screening of Sridevi's film, on the occasion of her 55th birth anniversary. The veteran actress Sridevi passed away early this year and her family graced the event to pay a tribute to her.

For the memorable occasion, Janhvi and Khushi were dressed up in traditional attires. Janhvi wore an anarkali by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Khushi sported a front-slit kurta attire from Mayyur Girotra. Their outfits were simple and dipped in pastel shades of light golden and green.

Sridevi Birth Anniversary

Janhvi's ethnic outfit featured a structured bodice and flared skirt. It was splashed in soft golden hue and was enhanced by intricately done silver embellishments. Her dupatta complemented her anarkali and she draped it one side of the shoulder. It was crafted out of a lightweight fabric.

Janhvi teamed it with shiny golden sandals and completed her look with a middle-parted straight hair. She also wore delicate studs and her makeup was particularly marked by a deep red lip shade.

Janhvi Khushi Sridevi

Khushi, on the other hand, wore a sleeveless high-neck green-coloured attire that featured a front-slit kurta, which was accentuated by floral embroidery. She paired her kurta with an asymmetrical tulle light green-hued skirt. Khushi's hairdo was also like Janhvi's but her lip shade was pink in colour.

Janhvi Khushi Sridevi

They both looked spectacular but whose attire you found more beautiful? Was it Janhvi's or Khushi's

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
