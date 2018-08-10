Janhvi's LBD Or Khushi's Separates: Whose Attire Gave You Party Wear Goals?

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most stylish sisters in B-town. Late Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi have become fashion icons for millennials. Their fashion sensibility is certainly fun, peppy, and very trendy. Their recent outfits at the success bash of 'Dhadhak' were aww-worthy and they left us totally stunned.

Janhvi's dress was classic, while her younger sister's outfit was contemporary. Janhvi wore an LBD (little black dress) and showed us that no other colour can ever steal the thunder of black. Though, a plain full-sleeved dress, this was Janhvi's one of the best western outfits that we have seen so far and she looked breathtaking in it.

Her attire was embellished and she contrasted it with shiny silver pencil heels. Except for studs, Janhvi kept her look jewellery-free. She wore a dewy makeup and enhanced it with a glossy lip shade and smoky eyeshadow. Janhvi's sleek long tresses were pulled back and in terms of look, she was certainly close to perfection.

Khushi's was more of a sporty glam look. She wore a cropped blouse that was structural and teamed it with comfy straight-fit pants. The attire accentuated her slender frame and she enhanced her look with a tribal choker. Khushi's furry pink and black pencil heels were definitely eye-catching and she carried a very smart sling bag to accessorise her look.

Her makeup was marked by highlighted cheeks and bold lip shade. Like Janhvi, she also combed back her hair and looked fabulous.

We thought they looked awesome in their own way but it was Janhvi, whose styling and attire we loved slightly more than Khushi's. Who is your pick?