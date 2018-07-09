Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Yellow Salwar Suits Will Inspire You To Go Ethnic

Boney Kapoor and his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor returned from Tirupati Balaji looking stunning. Janhvi and Khushi were dressed beautifully in traditional wears and they gave us wearable goals. Their simple outfits wooed us all and well, they proved to us that classics can never go out of style.

They both rocked the colour yellow. But one sister went for the lighter shade, the other opted for a more vibrant hue. So, Janhvi wore a short kurta that was sheer and dipped in light yellow shade. Her quarter-sleeved kurta was adorned with intricate white-hued floral embroidery, which enhanced her pretty kurta. She teamed her kurta with a white Patiala salwar, plain yellow dupatta, and white flats.

Khushi, on the other hand, went for a more modern look. Her bright yellow kurta was also quarter-sleeved and certainly hard to ignore. She paired her plain kurta with white-hued palazzo pyjamas, which featured meticulous embroidery on the border. Khushi draped a white coloured dupatta and completed her look with embellished flats.

Well, we thought both the sisters looked adorable at the airport. They made us want to wear long-forgotten salwar kameez and showed us yet again that less is more in fashion.

