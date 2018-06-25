Khushi Kapoor Looked Cute AF In This Monsoon-Perfect Dress

Chic and understated, Khushi Kapoor's cute dress is something we tend to like a lot but don't buy in the end. But after seeing her sport this lovely attire, we are pretty sure that we want to neatly put this dress in our closets before winters force us to wear jackets.

It was drizzling when Khushi stepped out of a restaurant and proved to us that her peach dress is indeed the perfect monsoon wear. Her off-shoulder dress was beautifully stitched and made us believe that very soon like her sister, Janhvi, she too would be a stylista. Well, high fashion runs in the family.

Her modern outfit was accentuated by traditional chikankari work that we so loved. She sported a full-sleeved dress, the sleeves of which were voluminous and flared. We liked the layers on her skirt and the fact that it featured an asymmetrical border. The bodice of her attire was a bit structural and hugged her slender frame beautifully.

Khushi wore modern flat sandals with the attire and also enhanced her look with a delicate golden necklace and complementing bracelet. She also carried a tan coloured purse with her and left her hair middle parted and loose.

Well, Sridevi's younger daughter just gave us a reason to go out shopping. We thought she looked simply amazing in this dress. Well done on the style front Khushi, we are impressed.