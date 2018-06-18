Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor’s Airport Style Is Sporty And Relaxed

Track pants seem to be running in this famous Kapoor family. Yes, late Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi stepped out of the airport in tracksuits. However, the father-daughters trio glamourized their athleisure outfits and gave us a brand new idea for the airport fashion. We thought that it was not only a head turning idea but also one of the most comfortable wears that you could sport while travelling.

So, Janhvi kept it simple and donned a baby pink tracksuit that perfectly suited her. Her full-sleeved high-neck attire had a very sweatshirt like top and complementing pyjamas were structured and looked comfy. Her tracksuit was only a wee bit revealing. Her curly tresses were middle-parted and loose and she carried a blue and brown handbag with her.

Khushi, on the other hand, contrasted her sister's look with a more fashionable avatar. She wore a tight white-hued crop top and teamed it with red-hued pyjamas that featured white stripes. However, her graphic red coloured jacket was what caught our attention. While her hair was messy, she summed up for the confident look with black coloured shades and a matching box styled side bag.

Their father Boney donned an all-blue tracksuit and they looked like one big happy family. Yes, we thought their airport fashion was fantastic and so on point.