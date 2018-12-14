Sara Ali Khan Looks Heavenly In This Heavenly Black Dress

Earlier Sara Ali Khan left us speechless in an all-white dress by Pankaj & Nidhi and now, she left us jaw-dropped with her black dress, which she wore for 'Simbaa' promotions. The actress wore a heavenly dress, quite literally and inspired us to look beyond the usual floral and stripe patterns.

Sara's dress was sharply structured and full-sleeved. Well, it made for a perfect winter wear. Her dress of the day was figure-flattering and gave us boss lady goals. We are pretty sure that Sara gave you a fashion inspiration with this dress of hers. Her dress came from Topshop and it was accentuated by silver embellishments. The dress featured star, planets, and galaxy patterns, which made her attire so attractive.

Styled to perfection by Tanya Ghavri, the actress teamed her dress with shiny silver sandals, which came from Philipp Plein and the stunning metallic earrings came from the label, Misho. Sara's makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft well-defined kohl. The signature side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.

How did you find Sara Ali Khan's dress of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.