Sara Ali Khan Wears The Cutest Outfit Of This Year For Simbaa Promotions

From traditional to fusion to western, Sara Ali Khan has been giving us dress goals. The 'Kedarnath' actress is promoting her second film, 'Simbaa' these days. For the latest promotion event, she wore something white and looked cute as a button.

She wore a white skirt and top by designer duo, Pankaj & Nidhi. It was the kind of a dress that we would have loved to wear for a brunch date with bffs. It was an adorable number that consisted of a round-necked sleeveless top and a structured short skirt. Her top and skirt were enhanced by floral embroidery in the same hue and this intricate work actually notched up her dress.

Sara paired her outfit with white-hued beaded Louboutin pointed pumps, which went well with her white outfit. She kept her look jewellery-free except for the delicate studs. Her makeup was refreshing and touched up by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her cute look.

Sara looked beyond amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.