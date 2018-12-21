ENGLISH

Janhvi Kapoor Reminded Us Of Our Colourful Kaleidoscope Days With Her Dazzling Boho Attire

By
Janhvi Kapoor Priyankas Wedding Reception

Janhvi Kapoor wore stunningly embellished separates for Priyanka & Nick's wedding reception. She made a colourful splash for the special occasion and looked so party-ready. This glittering number of hers was designed by Manish Malhotra. Let's decode her outfit of the night.

So, the 'Dhadak' actress gave her traditional look bohemian vibes and inspired us to don a fuss-free ensemble for this shaadi season. It was, for sure, a head-turning attire, which consisted of a cropped blouse and a structured yet flared skirt. Her blouse was sleeveless and marked by jewelled accents and beads and she paired it with a kaleidoscopic skirt. Yes, Janhvi's skirt reminded us of the colourful kaleidoscope childhood days.

Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

The skirt was adorned with multi-hued sequins but the colour purple was the most dominant of all. It was a beautiful skirt and made for perfect festive wear for millennials. She spruced up her look with minimal jewellery that consisted of sleek danglers and a chic ring. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The wavy tresses completed her dazzling avatar.

So, how did you find Janhvi Kapoor's attire of the night? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 13:06 [IST]
