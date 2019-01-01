From Traditional To Western, The Top Fashion Moments Of Janhvi Kapoor From 2018

Last year, Janhvi Kapoor made an unforgettable debut with 'Dhadak'. The actress totally left us speechless with her amazing performance in the movie. She has been one of the main papped celebs of 2018. While we wait for her second movie, Janhvi has given a number of fashion goals. Her outfits have been eclectic and diverse. From traditional to fusion to western, Janhvi delivered many fabulous experimental looks. She didn't let one particular look define her. Her fashion game has been strong. Fashionably, Janhvi has been particularly inspirational to millennials. Sometimes muted and other times totally vibrant, here are the top fashion moments of Janhvi Kapoor from 2018. Take a look and tell us which one is your favourite.
