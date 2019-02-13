Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A Glam Avatar With This Glittering Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor wowed us with her glimmery fashion statement at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. The 'Dhadak' actress went for an embellished delight, which was designed by none other than Yousef Aljasmi. She looked ethereal and kept her look minimal. Let's decode her ensemble.

So, Janhvi wore a body-hugging sleeveless gown, which was flared towards the hem. The high-neck gown was splashed in silver hue and accentuated by meticulous shimmering studs and intricate sequins. The gown also had a cross-bodied nude-toned sash, which gave her attire an interesting dimension. It was a figure-flattering number and Janhvi carried her attire with a lot of grace.

She accessorised her look with exquisite diamond earrings and a ring, which came from Gehna Jewellers. The jewellery was light and absolutely enhanced her glamorous avatar. Janhvi's makeup was highlighted by a red-toned lip shade and the eye makeup was marked by subtle kohl and glossy nude eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her stylish look. So, what do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.