Janhvi Kapoor Gives Us Chikankari Goals With Her Ethnic Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor also gave us a chikankari wear goal with her latest ensemble. She was spotted at the Dharma office and looked wonderful in her traditional attire. Her outfit was lightweight and perfect as an office wear. Let's decode her outfit and look, which totally caught our attention.

The 'Dhadak' actress wore a long white kurta, which featured full sheer sleeves and the kurta of hers was richly embroidered. The neckline was elaborate and the kurta was accentuated by flared silhouette. Janhvi teamed her kurta with matching palazzo pants, which were also crafted out of a light fabric and enhanced by meticulously-done border.

The diva paired her ensemble with multi-hued juttis, which contrasted her attire. She carried a blue-hued sling purse with her and accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her traditional look. So, what do you think about Janhvi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.