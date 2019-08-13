Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Traditional Attire And Resembles Sridevi In Her Latest Picture Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to wish her mother and legendary actress, Sridevi on her birthday. After wishing her mother on her 56th birth anniversary, the Dhadak actress, Janhvi also shared a picture from Srivari temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Her picture caught our attention because it was not only a delight to see Janhvi Kapoor in a strictly traditional South Indian attire but she also resembled Sridevi in the picture. Her attire won the netizens and well, she looked gorgeous.

Her ensemble was accentuated by rich silk fabric but the drape seemed crafted out of cotton. She wore a golden-hued blouse that was half-sleeved and featured a green border and Janhvi teamed it with a long pleated skirt that complemented the blouse. The skirt was enhanced by crisp metallic accents and had a silk green border. The pallu was light-green hued and draped classically in the South Indian style.

It was an exquisite number and Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with chic bangles and earrings. The makeup was light and dewy with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. Well, Janhvi Kapoor showed us that her fashion is a lot like Sridevi. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.