ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Traditional Attire And Resembles Sridevi In Her Latest Picture

    By
    |

    Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to wish her mother and legendary actress, Sridevi on her birthday. After wishing her mother on her 56th birth anniversary, the Dhadak actress, Janhvi also shared a picture from Srivari temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Her picture caught our attention because it was not only a delight to see Janhvi Kapoor in a strictly traditional South Indian attire but she also resembled Sridevi in the picture. Her attire won the netizens and well, she looked gorgeous.

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy birthday Mumma, I love you

    A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

    Her ensemble was accentuated by rich silk fabric but the drape seemed crafted out of cotton. She wore a golden-hued blouse that was half-sleeved and featured a green border and Janhvi teamed it with a long pleated skirt that complemented the blouse. The skirt was enhanced by crisp metallic accents and had a silk green border. The pallu was light-green hued and draped classically in the South Indian style.

    It was an exquisite number and Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with chic bangles and earrings. The makeup was light and dewy with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. Well, Janhvi Kapoor showed us that her fashion is a lot like Sridevi. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor sridevi instagram
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue