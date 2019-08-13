Just In
- 1 hr ago Post Backlash, Versace Loses A Brand Ambassador But Issues An Apology To Its Chinese Consumers
- 1 hr ago UN Body Report Urges To Adopt Plant-based Diet To Fight Climate Change
- 1 hr ago Drug Users Regret Posting On Social Media While They Are High, Says Study
- 2 hrs ago Healthy Plant-Based Diet May Cut Down Risk Of Heart Diseases In Comparison To Animal-Based Foods
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV500 Top-Spec BS6 Variant Spied Testing
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Pre-Order – Top Sites To Pre-Order
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Hubby Nick Jonas Likes To STARE At Her Face Every Morning!
- News As death toll in Kerala rises to 90, fresh alert issued in three districts
- Finance India’s Auto Sales Fell For The Ninth Consecutive Month In July
- Sports WWE Smackdown Live preview & schedule: August 13, 2019
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In A Traditional Attire And Resembles Sridevi In Her Latest Picture
Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to wish her mother and legendary actress, Sridevi on her birthday. After wishing her mother on her 56th birth anniversary, the Dhadak actress, Janhvi also shared a picture from Srivari temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Her picture caught our attention because it was not only a delight to see Janhvi Kapoor in a strictly traditional South Indian attire but she also resembled Sridevi in the picture. Her attire won the netizens and well, she looked gorgeous.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Mumma, I love you
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on
Her ensemble was accentuated by rich silk fabric but the drape seemed crafted out of cotton. She wore a golden-hued blouse that was half-sleeved and featured a green border and Janhvi teamed it with a long pleated skirt that complemented the blouse. The skirt was enhanced by crisp metallic accents and had a silk green border. The pallu was light-green hued and draped classically in the South Indian style.
It was an exquisite number and Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her look with chic bangles and earrings. The makeup was light and dewy with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. Well, Janhvi Kapoor showed us that her fashion is a lot like Sridevi. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.