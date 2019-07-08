ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor Gives Lessons On Traditional Summer Fashion

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor's understated sari truly caught our attention. She looked gorgeous as ever in her sari, which was designed by Anita Dongre. It was a wonderful sari and Janhvi looked impressive as ever in it. Her styling was minimally done and the make-up was light and refreshing. Take a look at her summer fashion look.

    So, Janhvi wore a pink-hued sari that was notched up by bright yellow and green nature-inspired accents. It was a gorgeous sari and the actress looked super awesome in it. Her ensemble made for a perfect wear for light formal functions or even casual outings. It was a light sari, which absolutely gave us vintage vibes.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    Her look was minimal and the actress accessorised her outfit with oxidised earrings, which spruced up her traditional avatar. The make-up was beautifully done with a light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a pink eye shadow. The wavy tousled tresses upped her ethnic avatar. Janhvi looked elegant. So, what do you think about her look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

