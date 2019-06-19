So, Janhvi Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Impressed Us With These Airport Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor were also spotted at the airport recently. However, their outfits were absolutely contrasting. Janhvi wore a traditional suit and Deepika wowed us with her street-style avatar. Well, Deepika has clearly been experimenting and Janhvi's been making a strong case for ethnic suits. Let's decode their airport outfits and looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in her latest ethnic suit and she gave us a break from ivory ensemble. The diva wore a blue and pink suit that consisted of a printed blue kurta and pink salwar. Her blue kurta featured contrasting-hued intricate patterns and the salwar was plain pink-hued. She also draped a pink dupatta with her suit and this dupatta of hers was accentuated by silver zari border. She teamed her ensemble with plain flats and kept her look minimal. The accessories included chic jhumkis and bracelets. Janhvi carried a clutch with her and the make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her traditional avatar.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a flared outfit and showed us her sassy side. The diva just returned to India and was papped. She wore a muted-hued outfit that consisted of a white button-down flared shirt and black straight-fit denims. Now, that was a classic combination and Deepika also donned a beige long blazer to notch up her look. She wore white sports shoes, which seems to have become a trend. The actress carried her printed green purse that was cross-bodied style. She wore dark shades and spruced up her look with a matte pink lip shade. The sleek ponytail completed her airport avatar.

