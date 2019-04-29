ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Chikankari Suit Is For Fabric Enthusiasts

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    It seems as if yellow has become Janhvi's favourite hue. The actress was spotted again in a yellow traditional suit and she looked ethereal. This suit of hers was intricately done and the diva looked awesome as ever. The jewellery selection and styling notched up her avatar. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    She wore a chikankari suit, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery. She paired her beautiful yellow suit with white palazzo pants. With this, Janhvi made a strong case for colour-blocking and paired her attire with multi-hued flats. Well, the actress has been certainly inspiring us to don traditional wears.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    Janhvi spruced up her look with ethnic jhumkis and the makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her ethnic avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor celeb style
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
