Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Beautiful Yellow Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yellow is one of the hues that can brighten up your mood instantly, Janhvi Kapoor certainly proved that. The 'Dhadak' actress, who recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was spotted in the city in a yellow traditional suit, which totally caught our attention. She looked absolutely pretty and inspired us to sport ethnic more often.

So, Janhvi wore an all-yellow suit that seemed like a perfect wear for a hot sunny day. Her kurta was flared and featured a slit neckline. The kurta was beautifully printed and marked with an intricate white border. Janhvi paired it with palazzo pyjamas, which were detailed with stunning floral embroidery. She also draped a matching embroidered dupatta and that completed her outfit.

She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis, which went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis. The makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted long tresses completed her look. Janhvi looked as fresh as a daisy. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.