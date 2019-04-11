Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Ethnic Suit Is So Far The Most Vibrant Outfit Of This Week

ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor has been impressing us with traditional outfits these days. This time, the actress wore something pink and looked cheerful as she was papped. It seemed like a comfy wear and a perfect outfit to beat the heat. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has clearly wowed us.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    So, Janhvi wore an all-pink ensemble that consisted of a flared kurta and matching palazzo pants. Her ensemble of the day consisted of a full-sleeved breezy kurta that was subtly done and the pyjamas added to the breezy effect. Janhvi looked adorable and she paired her ensemble with embellished flats, which went well with her look.

    Janhvi Kapoor Traditional Looks

    She kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis. Janhvi carried bags with her and the makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade. The wavy tresses rounded out her ethnic avatar. Janhvi looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Thursday, April 11, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
