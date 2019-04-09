ENGLISH

    Wow! Janhvi Kapoor's Floral Suit Is What We Have Our Eyes On

    By
    |
    Janhvi Kapoor Fashion

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside the gym in an ethnic outfit. The actress looked gorgeous and gave us a traditional outfit goal of the day. This particular ensemble of hers displayed a beautiful interplay of prints and was a must-have for summer season. It was a breezy ensemble and Janhvi looked as fresh as a daisy in it.

    Janhvi Kapoor Style

    So, Janhvi wore a traditional suit, which was dipped in a green hue and she paired it with plain green pyjamas. Her kurta was flared and adorned with red floral prints. It was a beautiful kurta and Janhvi teamed it with a green dupatta, which went well with her attire. Her dupatta was bordered and she looked truly graceful in her attire.

    Janhvi Kapoor News

    The actress wore a pair of embellished slippers with her ensemble, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with a delicate bangle and jhumkis in order to spruce up her ethnic avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Janhvi's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
     

