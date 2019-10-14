ENGLISH

    Dhadak Actress Janhvi Kapoor And Sairat Actress Rinku Rajguru Have Humble Fashion Goals For Us

    It was a special moment for Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor as she met Sairat actress, Rinku Rajguru. They were all smiles as they posed together and gave us a traditional and western fashion moment. So, let's decode their simple ensembles.

    Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor first, the actress wore a tee and jeans. While her denims were washed and looked simple, her t-shirt was a vibrant splash of colours. Her tee was by Gucci and it was enhanced by blue, purple, yellow, and pink hues. She teamed her attire with formal shoes and accessorised her look with tiny hoop earrings. The makeup was natural and marked by pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The cheekbones were slightly contoured and wavy middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    💕

    Sairat star, Rinku Rajguru wore a traditional suit that consisted of a half-sleeved kurta with a red button-down and she teamed it with a black and white dupatta. Rinku notched up her look with ethnic earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and a tiny black bindi. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find Janhvi Kapoor's and Rinku Rajguru's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
