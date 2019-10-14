Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Gave Us Blingy And Formal Attire Goals At Jio Mami 2019

ENGLISH

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday also graced the Jio Mami 2019 and they came dressed in simple ensembles. The two posed for the shutterbugs together and gave us outfit goals. So, let's decode their outfits and looks of the day.

    Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor first, the actress wore a slightly blingy outfit that consisted of a top and skirt. However, we liked her ensemble and she gave us a wearable goal with this. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she wore a River Island and Topshop outfit. Her top was notched up by overlapping details and she teamed it with a jacket. The top was accentuated by orange star patterns and the skirt was accentutaed by metallic silver hue. She paired her outfit with pointed white heels, which went well with her ensemble. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. She accessorised her impeccable hairdo with a chic hair accessory and that completed her look.

    As for Ananya Panday, she wore a formal brown dress for the occasion. Her ensemble of the day was by Ulyana Sergeenko. It was a full-sleeved collared attire with linings on the sleeve. The attire also featured a white bow at the back and Ananya paired her ensemble with nude-toned pumps, which complemented her attire. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
