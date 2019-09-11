Janhvi Kapoor's Dream Wedding Attire Will Be A Kanjeevaram Sari And Here Are Her Many Sari Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor's recent Brides Today photoshoot has won the netizens. Vivacious and vibrant, her photoshoot captured her many moods. Dressed in light and contemporary outfits, Janhvi Kapoor mirrored the spirit of millennial bride. We are pretty sure her photoshoot is going to strike a chord with modern free-spirited women. However, while Janhvi's ensembles for the photoshoot might have been about contemporary attires, her dream wedding attire is quite the contrary.

So, Janhvi Kapoor revealed to Brides Today, "I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I'm going to wear a Kanjeewaram zari saree and there's going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all South Indian food that I love." Well, we can't wait to see Janhvi dressed in a Kanjeevaram zari sari as a South Indian bride but here are a few of her sari moments, which have absolutely left us speechless.

Janhvi Kapoor In Sridevi's Sari

Janhvi Kapoor and sister, Khushi Kapoor with father, Boney Kapoor graced Vigyan Bhavan to collect the National Award on behalf of late Sridevi. Well, for the special occasion, the Dhadak actress didn't wear a designer sari but was dressed impeccably in her mother's sari. It was a silk sari that was highlighted by silver and pink hue. The sari was accentuated by subtle golden and silver-toned floral accents. She upped her look with dainty bangles and ethnic jhumkis. Janhvi Kapooor looked classy. Her makeup was marked by smoky kohl, pink lip shade, and a silver bindi. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Bright Yellow Sari

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning entry in a bright yellow sari and subtly reminded us Raveena Tandon's look in the song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Her sari was by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and she donned it for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. It was a gorgeous number that consisted of an elaborately embellished sleeveless blouse and a plain yellow drape. This was a very millennial number of Janhvi's and she spruced up her look with a sleek maang-tikka and complementing earrings. The pink lip shade and eye shadow elevated her look, and she completed her traditional avatar with sleek tresses.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Blue Sari

Designed by Arpita Mehta, this blue sari of Janhvi Kapoor's seemed like an ode to her mother, Sridevi's look in Chandni. Janhvi wore this sari for a special event. She was honoured as the rising talent of the year at the Royal Norwegian Consulate General. Her sari was dipped in the shade of royal blue and Janhvi teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. The border of her sari was intricately embellished. She paired her sari with glittering juttis. Janhvi accessorised her look with jhumkis, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by soft pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Floral Sari

Janhvi Kapoor gave us a perfect sun-kissed look as she took to Instagram to share her sari look. The Gunjan Saxena actress inspired us with her peach-hued sari that was by Anita Dongre. Her sari seemed ideal for almost any occasion and she exuded vintage vibes with her sari. The sari was lit up by yellow floral and green nature-inspired accents. She notched up her look with oxidised silver jhumkis. Pink lip shade and smoky eyeliner accompanied by pink eye shadow enhanced her ethnic avatar. This time, she stunned us with wavy tresses.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Green Bandhani Sari

For Isha Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, Janhvi Kapoor stunned in this green bandhani sari, which was by Manish Malhotra. She looked exquisite in her sari and gave us colour-blocking goals too. Her sari was richly done and accentuated by green and blue bandhani work. The border of her sari was adorned with golden tassels and Janhvi Kapoor teamed her sari with a very modern plain black blouse, which not only contrasted her green sari but balanced the meticulous work done on her sari. Janhvi spruced up her look with a statement gold and precious stones studded neckpiece. She also wore a heavy gold bangle. The makeup was marked by pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl with a pink eye shadow. The middle-parted loose braided hairdo rounded out her look.

Janhvi Kapoor In An Ivory Sari

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor attended the book launch of Calling Sehmat (on which Raazi is made with Alia Bhatt in the lead). She looked elegant at the event and opted for an understated sari by Tarun Tahiliani. Her sari was splashed in an ivory hue and we absolutely loved the multi-hued floral accents on the border of her sari. She teamed her sari with a spaghetti-strapped floral blouse. She accessorised her look with elaborate ruby and gold earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with middle-parted impeccable tresses.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Pink Sari

For Dadasaheb Phalke Awards this year, Janhvi Kapoor was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her performance in Dhadak. For the award ceremony, she draped a Manish Malhotra sari, which was enhanced by a pink hue. Like her ivory-coloured Tarun Tahiliani sari, this one was also plain-hued but enhanced by embellished golden border. She teamed her sari with a matching halter sleeveless blouse, which went well with her drape. Janhvi spruced up her look with a statement neckpiece. Her makeup was dewy-toned with a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The sleek bun rounded out her ethnic sari look.

So, which sari of Janhvi Kapoor's did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.