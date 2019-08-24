LFW W/F 2019 Day Four: Ananya Panday Makes A Stunning Showstopper Debut As The Blockbuster Bride Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria, who walked down the ramp on the day three of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Ananya Panday also sashayed down the ramp today on day four of the ongoing fashion week. This was Ananya's debut ramp walk and she walked down the ramp for Lakmé Salon, who presented the collection, 'The Blockbuster Brides' in association with designers Arpita Mehta and Anushree Reddy. Let's find out what outfits Ananya Panday wore.

So, Ananya Panday left us speechless with her dazzling lehenga and separates, which captured the essence of Bollywood. Yes, she wore two outfits and absolutely took our breath away. The gorgeous actress wore a pristine white and golden lehenga by Anushree Reddy, which consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirts with tassels. Her lehenga was intricately embellished with jewelled-tones and the border of her skirt was enhanced by fine needlework. Ananya paired her attire with complementing dupatta, which was accentuated by subtle mukaish work and draped stylishly.

The diva accessorised her look with heavy emerald and gold jewellery set that consisted of an elaborate neckpiece and ethnic two-tiered jhumkis. The jewellery added to the Blockbuster Bride touch and the makeup was totally dewy with contoured cheekbones, glossy lip shade, and nude-toned eye shadow. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. And now for the second look, Ananya Panday ditched the dupatta and set the ramp ablaze in traditional pink separates.

She donned a sleeveless blouse and teamed it with a flared skirt. This raspberry pink attire was by Arpita Mehta and the blouse was accentuated by rich floral embroidery and the skirt was highlighted by golden floral motifs and orange and pink floral prints. The mirror-work and light embellishments also added to her attire. Ananya spruced up her look with heavy kadas and the makeup was natural with a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. Here Ananya mirrored the spirit of the modern bride and she looked fabulous.

Tell us what do you think about Ananya Panday's debut showstopper looks? And stay tuned for more Bollywood updates from LFW W/F 2019.