Ananya Panday Makes An Electrifying Entry With This Metallic Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday looked spectacular recently in her metallic dress, which she wore for the birthday celebration party of Karan Johar. The actress notched up her party dress game with this sassy number, and she pulled off this dress with a lot of aplomb. The actress has been giving young ladies oodles of fashion goals and this number of hers was something we wished we had in our wardrobe too.

So, this dress of hers was by Amit Aggarwal and it was an absolutely sculptural and metallic number. The full-sleeved jacket dress was structured and featured an iridescent touch, which made it so party-worthy. Ananya's jacket dress was belted, which gave it a figure-flattering effect. The diva teamed it with a little black dress too. With the weekend around the corner, her dress was what will inspire our party outfit.

The diva teamed her dress with sassy bondage sandals, which went well with her ensemble and were dipped in a black hue. She accessorised her look with a chic ring, and the makeup was lit up by a minty pink lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones, and light blue nail lacquer. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her party avatar. Ananya looked fabulous as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.