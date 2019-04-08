Impeccable With A Touch Of Glamour, Ananya Panday's Latest Look Is All About That Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday looked flawless at the 20 years celebration party of the veteran designer, Sabyasachi. She wore a Sabyasachi ensemble but hers was a cross between contemporary and ethnic. Her look was every inch dramatic and she looked resplendent. With this attire, Ananya proved to us that she is a budding fashion icon.

Ananya's attire consisted of a skirt and a top. Her top was high neck and asymmetrical with voluminous sleeves and the skirt was golden and embellished. Her skirt was accentuated by beautiful and dazzling floral accents and sequins. Ananya teamed her ensemble with black pencil heels, which absolutely complemented her attire.

Ananya's look was accessory-free and the makeup was towards the bold side. She wore a dramatic red lip shade and heavy kohl. Her cheekbones were accentuated and the sleek middle-parted ponytail rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya's attire and look? Didin't she look impeccable? Let us know that in the comment section.