Ananya Panday Gives Us One Of The Best Style Moments With This Bold Number Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday stepped out and stepped up her fashion game recently. The budding actress, who is all set to make her debut soon, wore a pretty bold number and surprised us with her fashion statement. She looked beyond stunning in her dress, which we thought was an ultimate party number. Designed by Nikhil Thampi, her dress was certainly an OOTN.

A statement number, Ananya wore this black dress for Punit Malhotra's Valentine bash. She sported a graphic cutout dress that could have intimidated seasoned fashionistas. Ananya pulled it off with a lot of confidence and grace. Accentuated by sharp details, her attire was one-shouldered and featured a cutout sleeve also, which merged with the bodice and the structured skirt with metallic accents. It was fine designing and Ananya paired her ensemble with black-hued pencil heels, which complemented her attire.

She wore sleek danglers to notch up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, red lip shade, and subtle kohl with nude eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her party look. We thought Ananya looked fabulous. How about you? Feel free to share views in the comment section.

