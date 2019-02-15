ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ananya Panday Gives Us One Of The Best Style Moments With This Bold Number

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya Panday stepped out and stepped up her fashion game recently. The budding actress, who is all set to make her debut soon, wore a pretty bold number and surprised us with her fashion statement. She looked beyond stunning in her dress, which we thought was an ultimate party number. Designed by Nikhil Thampi, her dress was certainly an OOTN.

    Ananya Panday Style

    A statement number, Ananya wore this black dress for Punit Malhotra's Valentine bash. She sported a graphic cutout dress that could have intimidated seasoned fashionistas. Ananya pulled it off with a lot of confidence and grace. Accentuated by sharp details, her attire was one-shouldered and featured a cutout sleeve also, which merged with the bodice and the structured skirt with metallic accents. It was fine designing and Ananya paired her ensemble with black-hued pencil heels, which complemented her attire.

    Ananya Panday Dresses

    She wore sleek danglers to notch up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, red lip shade, and subtle kohl with nude eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her party look. We thought Ananya looked fabulous. How about you? Feel free to share views in the comment section.

    Kartik Aryan enjoys romantic Valentine date with Ananya Pandey; Watch video | FilmiBeat
    Ananya Panday News

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue