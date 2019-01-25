ENGLISH

Ananya Panday's Black And Yellow Attire Is What You Would Want To Wear For An Outing

These days, budding actress Ananya Panday has been making a strong case for sporty separates. Last time, she was spotted in emerald green separates at Punit Malhotra's birthday bash and this time, she was papped with her family at Juhu PVR. The 'Student of the Year 2' star looked stunning in her colour-blocked number.

So, Ananya opted for a black and yellow combination. She went for a casual look and actually, her attire would have even made for perfect gym wear. She wore a black-coloured crop top that was round-necked and paired it with bright yellow pyjamas. Now, that was a classic vibrant pairing. Her attire could have been a humble number but it was most certainly eye-catching.

She accessorised her look with a delicate bangle and white-hued sports shoes, which went well with her attire. The makeup was refreshing and natural. She wore a light pink lip shade and applied soft kohl. The long tresses completed her look and she looked awesome as ever. Don't you think Ananya looked awesome? Let us know that in the comment section.

