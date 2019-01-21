ENGLISH

Ananya Panday's Green Separates Are For Women Who Like To Think Outside The Box

By
Ananya Panday Fashion

Ananya Panday gave us some athleisure party-wear fashion goals. She went beyond the frills and fancies and wore something that defies conventions. Her outfit was glamorous but with a sporty touch. It was definitely meant for women, who like to think out of the box. The budding actress seemed cool and sassy at the same time.

She wore a stunning pair of separates, which came from Kanika Goyal's eponymous label. Her outfit was dipped in a very poison ivy green colour. Yes, the attire gleamed like an emerald because of which it made for an awesome party number. It consisted of a structured crop top, which she paired with flared pyjamas. Ananya looked classy and pulled off her attire with a lot of panache and aplomb.

Ananya Panday Style

She paired her ensemble with black-hued sandals, which were designed by Steve Madden. Well, her sandals certainly went well with her outfit of the night. Ananya's makeup was dewy-toned with pink touches. She wore a glossy red lip shade and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her look and she accessorised her look minimally. So, what do you think about Ananya Panday's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood ananya panday
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
     

