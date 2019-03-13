ENGLISH

    Ananya Panday Notches Up Her Party Wardrobe With This Quirky Dress

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya Panday graced an event recently and she had cute goals for millennials. The actress wore a shimmering black dress, which was fun and a perfect party outfit for those looking forward to having all the fun. It was a cute dress and totally an OOTN-worthy. Let's decode her party outfit, which has all our attention.

    So, the budding actress wore a round-necked dress, which was structured and figure-flattering. She wore a shimmery number, which was meticulously embellished and was adorned with the word, 'Zap' in yellow and pink hue. Ananya looked awesome and she paired her dress with bondage-inspired sandals, which went well with her attire.

    Ananya Panday Style

    She carried a dazzling black clutch with her and the makeup was dewy-toned with accentuated cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The wavy middle-parted tresses rounded out her party avatar. So, what do you think about Ananya Panday's party avatar? Let us know that in the comment section?

    ananya panday celeb style
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 14:21 [IST]
