    Ananya Panday Makes Us Want To Notch Up Our Summer Wardrobe With A Sorbet Outfit

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday SOTY 2

    Ananya Panday upped her fashion game and gave us summer-worthy outfit idea, as she stepped out for the trailer launch of her debut movie, 'SOTY 2'. The actress looked pretty as a peach in her separates and her attire was something, which offered immediate respite from the heat. With this ensemble, she also popularised the sorbet hues that we had been missing for a long time.

    So, Ananya wore an attire that consisted of a cropped blouse and pants. Her blouse was one-shouldered, layered, and beautifully asymmetrical. Her blouse was dipped in green, pink, and yellow hues and the pants were splashed in dark pink hue. Her pants were slightly flared towards the hem and Ananya paired her ensemble with golden peep-hole sandals.

    Ananya Panday Fashion

    She wore light jewellery and mostly kept her look minimal. Her jewellery included a few chic rings and a bracelet. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and complementing nail lacquer. The eye makeup was light and Ananya rounded out her avatar with side-swept wavy tresses. Her look was fresh and inspiring. Don't you all think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: ananya panday soty 2 celeb style
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
