    Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Street-style Sporty Avatar With This Sassy Number

    By
    |
    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Ananya Panday, who is all set to make a sensational debut with 'Student of the Year 2', wore this cool dress for the latest promotional round. She gave us an athleisure-a total street-style dress, perfect for chilling out on Sunday afternoons. The budding actress wore a dress by Nandita Mahtani and pulled it off with a lot of aplomb.

    So, she wore a hoodie dress, which was white in colour and was enhanced by a breezy silhouette. The dress also featured powdered pink stripes and a multi-hued rubic image. It was an awesome number and Ananya paired it with light pink wedges from the label, Melissa, which went well with her look. Well, this outfit of hers would have given you instatnt confidence.

    Ananya Panday Style

    She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. She left her long tresses loose and side-swept. Ananya's fashion statement was awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
