Ananya Panday's Shiny Metallic Number Is Perfect For Disco Nights

    Ananya Panday is all geared up for her debut movie, 'Student Of The Year 2'. She has been promoting her movie with co-stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff and has been giving us fashion goals. Her latest ensemble from the label, Needle & Thread was chic and all things glittery. We thought she looked pretty as a peach.

    Ananya Panday Fashion

    So, Ananya wore an ivory dress that was sleeveless and accentuated by a metallic touch. Her attire was notched up by shimmering accents and made for a perfect outfit for disco nights. It also featured an overlapping array of tassles, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. Ananya paired her iridescent number with dainty white peep-hole sandals, which complemented her attire.

    Ananya Panday Tara Sutaria

    She kept her look jewellery-free and we thought she didn't need any add-on baubles, considering her sparkly dress. The makeup was enhanced by dewy tones and pink touches. She wore a natural pink lip shade and her cheekbones were subtly contoured. The eyes were lit up by light kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Well, Ananya has been inspiring us with her fashion statements. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
