Janhvi Kapoor Looks Fab In Her Outfit But Her Classy Striped Mini Skirt Is What We Want To Steal Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After making their Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter soon became the talk of the town. The leading lady Janhvi Kapoor won million of hearts with her on-point fashion game.

Recently, Janhvi and Ishaan graced the sets of a comedy show Movie Masti in their chic outfits. While Ishaan Khatter sported a khaki jumpsuit, Janhvi caught all the limelight with her yellow shirt and striped mini skirt. So, let's take a close look at beautiful lady's attire and decode it.

So, on the sets, Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting a classic collar light yellow tucked-in net shirt by Dhruv Kapoor, which was accentuated by white embroidered patches. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she paired her net shirt over a white bralette and rolled up the sleeves of her shirt, which added a cool quotient. The Roohi Afza actress paired her shirt with a red and light pink vertical-striped denim mini skirt, which came from Missguided label. Her skirt featured a statement belt of the same cloth and two side pockets. Janhvi completed her look with a pair of laced white sports shoes featuring pink outsole. The actress ditched the neckpiece and upped her look with golden-toned big hoops.

Janhvi Kapoor left her side-parted curly tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring. The filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day.

We really liked Janhvi Kapoor's stunning ensemble. Basically, her striped skirt is what looked classy and caught our eye.

What do you think about Janhvi Kapoor's pretty outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.